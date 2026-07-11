Josh Duggar Transferred Again To Ohio Prison, Family Visits Will be Hard To Come By

Josh Duggar has been transferred yet again to a federal prison in Ohio -- which is going to make it super hard for his wife and kids to visit him from all the way in Arkansas, TMZ has learned.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star was recently moved to FCI Elkton in Lisbon, OH, from FTC Oklahoma City -- a temporary transfer facility for inmates moving through the federal system.

Prior to Oklahoma City, Josh was imprisoned at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas -- where "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is housed -- and FCI Seagoville, also in Texas.

With his latest move to FCI Elkton, Josh will have lots of trouble seeing his wife, Anna, for face-to-face visits along with their 7 kids, according to his attorney, Beau Brindley.

Brindley says the distance alone will make it incredibly hard for the family to have contact visits with Josh, mainly because they would have to drive over 13 hours and more than 850 miles to get to the prison.

But Brindley insists the family will try their best to make the long journey, while maintaining contact with Josh by phone.

As we previously reported, Brindley believes Josh's multiple transfers in only a few months are purely punitive. He claims Josh was punished by prison authorities after he revealed in court that correctional officers were allegedly violating the rules by opening his legal mail at Seagoville.