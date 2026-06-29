Josh Duggar Transferred To New Federal Prison, Lawyer Calls It 'Punitive'

Josh Duggar keeps playing prison hopscotch, jumping from one penitentiary to another, with his latest stop at a federal lockup in Oklahoma ... and his lawyer is calling all the moves "punitive."

The ex-reality star was recently transferred to FTC Oklahoma City after a short stay at FMC Fort Worth in Texas. Before that, Josh was cooling his heels in FCI Seagoville, also in Texas, where he was initially sent after his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Josh's lawyer, Beau Brindley, tells TMZ ... Josh's transfers from prison to prison are all "punitive," stemming from correctional officers allegedly violating the rules by opening Josh's legal mail at Seagoville.

Brindley tells us that after Josh brought the violations to light at a court hearing, Seagoville staff told him Josh was going to be transferred.

Josh's lawyer also claims Seagoville officers allegedly deleted Josh's list of approved people he's allowed to regularly contact and, as a result, he wasn't allowed to call them anymore.

By the way, FTC Oklahoma City is a holdover facility, which means Josh will likely be transferred again to a permanent federal housing facility.

Josh -- the former star of the popular show "19 Kids and Counting" -- was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison ... and he's been shuttled around quite a lot already.