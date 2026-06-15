Josh Duggar's Lawyer Says He's 'Fine' Despite Transfer to Federal Medical Facility

Josh Duggar is doing just "fine" despite his recent transfer to a federal prison specializing in medical and mental health services ... at least according to his attorney.

Josh's lawyer, Beau Brindley, tells TMZ … Josh was moved as part of a "routine" transfer from FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brindley noted the May 29 transfer had nothing to do with Josh's health.

On the BOP website, FMC Fort Worth is described as an administrative security federal medical center with enhanced medical and mental health treatment for severely ill inmates who require inpatient management and/or intensive monitoring.

As you may recall, Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison after being convicted in December 2021 for receiving and possessing child pornography. Before his federal conviction, Josh was best known for starring in the popular reality TV show, "19 Kids and Counting."