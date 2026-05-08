Josh Duggar's Raunchy Jailhouse Messages To Wife Anna Revealed

Josh Duggar clearly had no shortage of affection for wife Anna Duggar while he was behind bars ... because newly revealed jail messages between the two got VERY intimate.

While locked up at Arkansas’ Washington County Detention Center back in 2022 ahead of his sentencing, Josh sent Anna a string of sexually charged notes -- including requests for photos "with your twos in it" and messages saying he missed "being in the shower with you scrubbing."

The messages, obtained by PEOPLE, reportedly included flirty emojis and plenty more NSFW comments ... with Josh allegedly telling Anna he was "fantasizing" about her and couldn’t wait until they could be alone together again.

The steamy exchanges are raising eyebrows considering Josh was ultimately sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after being convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials.