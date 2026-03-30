Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 'Praying for the Victim' in Son Joseph’s Child Sex Abuse Arrest

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are finally breaking their silence on their son Joseph Duggar's arrest following allegations of child sexual abuse.

In a statement sent to multiple media outlets Monday, a rep for the Duggar family says ... "Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation."

The statement continues ... "Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many."

As we reported ... Joseph was arrested earlier this month after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL, in 2020 when she was only 9 years old.

Joseph is now facing 2 charges of lewd and lascivious behavior -- one for the molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and one for conduct committed by a person 18 years or older. He was arrested on March 18 and booked by the Washington County Sheriff's Office ... where he remains behind bars.

Kendra, Joseph's wife, was arrested in relation to a separate case and hit with 4 misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child after cops searched their home earlier this month.