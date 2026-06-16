Josh Duggar's Transfer to Federal Medical Facility Was Retaliation, Lawyer Says

Josh Duggar's transfer to a federal medical facility last month had nothing to do with his health and everything to do with retaliation from the Bureau of Prisons ... at least according to the former reality star's lawyer.

Josh's attorney, Beau Brindley, tells TMZ ... he believes Josh's transfer from FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth was purely punitive because the two pointed out significant flaws in the legal mail system at Seagoville during their latest court hearing.

Brindley said BOP officials put Josh through what they called a "routine transfer" with no explanation, which he says was very unpleasant.

The attorney said he spoke with Josh by phone last Friday, and Josh made it clear that he was "not sick with any illness," despite the recent transfer to FMC Fort Worth, which caters to inmates with serious medical and mental health issues.

As you know, Josh is serving a 12.5-year sentence in federal prison after his 2021 conviction for receiving child sex abuse material.