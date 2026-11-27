Play video content Video: Pete Davidson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Ex After Split

For Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, co-parenting when you're no longer dating really stinks ... or, at least it did during one particularly pungent car ride together.

Despite breaking up a couple months ago, Elsie and Pete spent Thanksgiving together -- presumably with their daughter, and it immediately turned into a night of finger pointing ... with Elsie posting vid of her grilling Pete over who farted in the car!

Pete was driving as he vehemently denied dropping the bomb, telling Inspector Hewitt ... "I know it's not me, because I don't like it."

One things's for sure from the video ... the exes still make each other laugh, for whatever that's worth.

They also had some fun around the Christmas tree, attempting to trigger a light show with their singing voices, and let's just say Mariah's 'Queen of Christmas' title is safe.

Elsie seems to be signaling Thursday's hang isn't a rekindling since she captioned one of the vids, "coparenting" ... but, their chemistry is pretty undeniable.

Elsie and the 'SNL' alum's romance went public in March of 2025 after they were spotted frolicking in the ocean together -- and just 4 months later the new couple announced they were expecting.

Their daughter Scottie Rose -- named after Pete's dad Scott who he lost on 9/11 -- arrived in December ... exactly 9 months after her parents' romance was confirmed.

Play video content Video: Elsie Hewitt Opens Up About Life as a Single Mom Following Pete Davidson Split TikTok/@elsiehewitt

Pete and Elsie split in May, and since then Elsie has been vocal about the struggles of single motherhood ... the pair reached a co-parenting agreement in July and spent Halloween together in Sopranos costumes.

So, it looks like they're committed to spending holidays together with Scottie, but we'll see if it becomes anything more than that.