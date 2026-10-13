Halle Berry Says Photo Taken by Son Doesn't Prove She Abused Him

Halle Berry says a photo of her taken by her son doesn't prove she did anything wrong ... and she's calling out her ex-husband Olivier Martinez for trying to use it against her.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Halle fires back at Olivier's claim that their 13-year-old son Maceo snapped the picture to prove "something happened" during last month's alleged physical altercation.

Halle says the photo shows her standing calmly, hands in her pockets, several feet away from Maceo ... and she says there's no picture showing any bruises, redness or injuries to Maceo to back up Olivier's claim about Maceo telling him she strangled their son.

She's also defending boyfriend Van Hunt, who noted in his earlier declaration that he didn't notice any marks on Maceo. Halle says Olivier is twisting Van's words to suggest he inspected the boy for injuries ... when he simply said he didn't see any.

Halle isn't stopping there, either ... claiming Olivier is cherry-picking messages and leaving out key details to make her look bad.

She also claims Maceo's behavior at school has gotten worse since a temporary restraining order was issued ... with the boy reportedly landing a full week of disciplinary detention.

As TMZ previously reported ... Olivier wants Maceo to have a chance to testify about the alleged incident. Halle has denied abusing him for playing a VR game, maintaining they were just playfully roughhousing before things went south.