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Halle Berry Says Photo Taken by Son Doesn't Prove She Abused Him

Halle Berry There's No Proof I Hurt My Son!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
halle berry and oliver martinez getty Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles1
Getty/Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Halle Berry says a photo of her taken by her son doesn't prove she did anything wrong ... and she's calling out her ex-husband Olivier Martinez for trying to use it against her.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Halle fires back at Olivier's claim that their 13-year-old son Maceo snapped the picture to prove "something happened" during last month's alleged physical altercation.

halle berry Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles
Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Halle says the photo shows her standing calmly, hands in her pockets, several feet away from Maceo ... and she says there's no picture showing any bruises, redness or injuries to Maceo to back up Olivier's claim about Maceo telling him she strangled their son.

She's also defending boyfriend Van Hunt, who noted in his earlier declaration that he didn't notice any marks on Maceo. Halle says Olivier is twisting Van's words to suggest he inspected the boy for injuries ... when he simply said he didn't see any.

Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Halle isn't stopping there, either ... claiming Olivier is cherry-picking messages and leaving out key details to make her look bad.

She also claims Maceo's behavior at school has gotten worse since a temporary restraining order was issued ... with the boy reportedly landing a full week of disciplinary detention.

Maceo Robert-Martinez Playing VR Game
Launch Gallery
Maceo Playing VR Game Launch Gallery
Superior Court of California, Los Angeles

As TMZ previously reported ... Olivier wants Maceo to have a chance to testify about the alleged incident. Halle has denied abusing him for playing a VR game, maintaining they were just playfully roughhousing before things went south.

The exes are due back in court Friday.

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