Halle Berry Completes Parenting Program Amid Custody Battle With Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has completed a mandatory parenting program as she battles ex-husband Olivier Martinez over custody of their son ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Berry signed a certificate Tuesday verifying she completed the Los Angeles Superior Court's "Our Children First" online mediation orientation and parent education program.

Per the court's website, parents are required to complete the court's online child custody mediation orientation and parent education program, officially known as "Our Children First," before moving forward with custody or visitation disputes.

The filing comes amid the former couple's explosive legal battle over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

As TMZ previously reported ... Olivier accused Halle of putting Maceo in a headlock and choking him while he was playing a virtual reality game. Halle denied the allegation, saying they were playfully roughhousing and insisting she never put her hands around his neck.

Halle has called herself a domestic violence victim and advocate not a perpetrator and said she would never hurt their child. She also accused Olivier of failing to provide Maceo with appropriate boundaries and resisting professional help for the boy's behavioral and neurodivergent issues.

A judge previously granted Olivier's request for a temporary restraining order, while allowing Halle to maintain final decision making authority over Maceo's mental health and education.