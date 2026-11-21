"The Voice" winner Alexia Jayy's house has burned down ... TMZ has learned.

Alexia's rep tells TMZ ... the singer was caught by surprise when her Mobile, Alabama, home went up in flames yesterday around 5 PM.

Thankfully, she was able to get her two kids out of the house in time ... but while the structure still stands, everything inside is completely destroyed.

The horrible news comes just weeks after Alexia's album "Break Your Heart" was released.

As you know ... Alexia -- who competed under Team Adam -- recently won the 29th season of "The Voice," becoming the first Black woman to win the competition.

After her win, she said she planned to use her $100,000 prize to help buy her home in Alabama.

We've reached out to the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department for comment ... so far, no word back.