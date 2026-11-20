Tries to Put Out Fake Fire ...

A fire detector at a ski resort in China went rogue after trying to put out a completely unreal blaze ... and the viral video is just hilarious.

Apparently, the A.I. fire detector malfunctioned after mistaking the food booth's flame graphics for actual flames ... while officials said it was due to heat from the booth's grill ... according to Open Source Intel.

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Apparently, the decal is above and in front of the food booth's grill.

Several clips taken from the Hebei ski resort show the Little Fire Detector That Could spraying the photo of the flames nonstop, as onlookers were understandably confused.

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What can we say ... at least the plants underneath the barbecue sign got some water!

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about what went adorably wrong here.