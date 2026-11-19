Play video content Video: Student Cuffed After Doritos Mistaken for Gun on AI

A group of Black high school students claim in a new lawsuit that their school's new A.I. surveillance system mistook a bag of Doritos for a gun ... leading to them being cuffed and searched.

The teens filed their suit in Baltimore Tuesday ... NBC News reported ... and the allegations are wild.

The alleged incident went down at Kenwood High School in Oct. 2025 ... when the four students were waiting to be picked up by one of their parents after a regular football practice, with a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos given to them by their coach.

Apparently, several Baltimore County P.D. officers swarmed them after Omnilert -- the school's A.I. surveillance tool -- tipped off police ... this according to the suit.

In bodycam video obtained by NBC, all three students are detained, with one searched, before cops found the bag of chips in the trash.

What's even more concerning is that police and the school initially called off the Omnilert alert.

However, Kenwood H.S.'s principal allegedly screen-grabbed the initial alert's footage and sent it to the school's resource officer, who then sent it to police.

The teens claim unreasonable search and seizure, false imprisonment, and negligence in their suit.

The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education previously found no indication of racial bias after an investigation in 2025 ... and said that hand movements were perceived as a threat by Omnilert.