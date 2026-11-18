Michael Jackson's former friends -- the Cascio family -- are suing attorney Bryan Freedman ... claiming the lawyer didn't tell them he represented MJ's estate in certain matters when he got them to sign a settlement agreement with the estate several years ago.

Frank, Edward, Dominic and Aldo Cascio, plus Marie Nicole and James Porte, have filed a complaint against Freedman claiming he committed legal malpractice. They say he claimed to be representing their interests with respect to their sexual abuse claims against Michael, which had not been made public yet ... but claim Freedman failed to disclose he actually worked for the estate in other cases.

The Cascios say Freedman approached them with an investigator after the MJ estate wanted to proactively address possible claims of sexual misconduct against Michael ... and they say Freedman told them he was advocating for their interests against the estate -- and told them they didn't need their own attorney.

However, the family says -- unbeknownst to them -- Freedman represented MJ's estate in a lawsuit against HBO over the documentary "Leaving Neverland," which focused on claims of abuse made against the late pop star by two other alleged victims.

After they signed a settlement with the estate -- one which the Cascios claim they didn't have a chance to get independent legal advice about or read carefully -- they say they learned about the contract's confidentiality, non-disparagement, penalty provisions to clawback money, and mandatory arbitration clauses.

They say if they'd known about that before signing the contract, then they never would've signed it.

The Cascios are suing Freedman -- who has represented numerous high-profile clients, including Justin Baldoni in his legal fight against Blake Lively -- for legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.