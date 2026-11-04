Paris Jackson Wants Michael Jackson's Estate To Answer For Private Jet, Executor Fires Back

Why Is My Dad's Estate Paying For Private Jets???

Paris Jackson is claiming the executor of her late dad Michael Jackson's estate has mismanaged its accounts and splurged on private jets ... this as she seeks her family trust to be funded with $600 million ... TMZ has learned.

In new docs obtained by TMZ ... Paris' legal team objected to estate executor John Branca's latest financial accounting submitted in April, which covers the year 2022. Paris claims the filing omits details from 18 estate-owned businesses.

Her legal team has also objected to the estate's expenditure on private jets ... and $604,850.09 in what they say are "unspecified" credit card and law firm costs.

She also criticizes the estate paying Harvard Business School professor James Sebenius for consulting work she said mostly promoted Branca as a "legendary" lawyer, instead of benefiting the estate.

The filing also questions the massive amount spent on vague public relations expenses, $3,827,520.20 in legal fees, and $9,415,074 in executor compensation paid to Branca and the late executor John McClain.

A rep for the estate tells TMZ, "Once again, Ms. Jackson’s legal team raises the same hollow complaints and fails to acknowledge the unique structure of the Estate, which is operated as a dynamic business, with customary costs and expenses."

"No rhetoric can hide the fact that the Executors have taken an Estate that was $500 million in debt when Michael died and turned it into the most successful Estate in history, producing $3 billion in revenue and the biggest biopic in movie history, with a box office exceeding $1 billion globally," the rep added.

Paris' legal team also claims that Branca wasted millions in reshoots as an executive producer on "Michael" ... and claims he hasn't recouped the cost, all while having Miles Teller cast to portray him.

Paris' legal team also wonders why more than $440 million sat in low-yield bank accounts ... and claims that Branca is solely concerned about the gross entertainment revenue based on his compensation structure.

All in all ... her attorneys want the court to disallow the accounting and direct the executor to prepare a full and accurate new one.