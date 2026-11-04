Trump Reacts To GOP Getting Trounced in Midterms by Talking About His Ballroom

Play video content Video: Trump Touts Ballroom RenovationsTrump Touts Ballroom Renovations Fox News

While many Republicans may be thinking about finding a room to bawl in ... President Donald Trump's main concern after the devastating midterm election seems to be his ballroom.

In his first public appearance since Election Night, Trump met the media Wednesday at his White House construction project and discussed the room's planned 50-foot ceilings. Trump talked about how King Charles asked to accommodate 350 people at his State Dinner ... something Trump couldn't do in the White House's East Room.

Later on ... he said the upcoming 90,000-square-foot structure would be the "most beautiful ballroom in the world."

Trump said little about the midterms ... after Democrats won control of the Senate and House in a historic blue wave.

Also among his topics were a helipad, the Reflecting Pool, and the faulty nature of limestone.

After the clip ... Trump -- whose approval rating sits at 38.3% per the Silver Bulletin -- doubled down on his claim that the GOP would have been victorious had he been on the ballot ... this after urging voters to vote as if he was on the ballot.

As you know ... the GOP suffered a major political defeat in the midterm election ... losing their control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Trump for GOP Election Losses, Calls Him 'Cult Leader' TMZ DC

In the wake of the loss ... Marjorie Taylor Greene told Jacob that it was Trump's fault ... and claimed the prez was a "cult leader."

And across the aisle ... several Democrats have already started hinting at the lawsuits and investigations they plan to levy at the current administration.

Massachusetts' Democratic Senator Ed Markey joked that Republicans "are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we'll be printing."