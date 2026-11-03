Nicki Minaj Makes Appearance in New Hampshire on Day of Midterm Elections

Nicki Minaj has popped up in New Hampshire for Election Day ... enjoying a photo opp outside a polling place.

According to NBC 10, Nicki was being escorted by police for an appearance outside a polling location at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

She had a quick exchange with a woman in the crowd who thanked her for touring with President Trump, before being led away to an unmarked tour bus.

The outlet reports that the rapper wasn't the only star in the swing state for midterms ... noting sports stars like Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather had also been spotted in New Hampshire.

As you know, Nicki's been loudly pro-Trump for a while now ... to the point that her name's been floated as a possible press secretary.

Trump even said on "The Benny Show" he thinks it could be "a good idea" ... but he'd have to give it some thought.