Nicki Minaj Floated As Press Secretary Replacement By White House Staffers

Nicki Minaj has received some informal nominations to be the next White House Press Secretary ... with 2 staffers glowingly floating her name as a replacement after Katie Zacharia was fired.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX @StevenCheung47

Sharing a video of Nicki Minaj lauding President Donald Trump's international politics on Air Force One ... White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote ... "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

The White House's X account responded with an "eyeballs" emoji ... before Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz replied ... "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"

Even Nicki herself responded to the idea ... sharing an American flag and grinning face with sweat emojis ... you know, the one that symbolizes nervous laughter.

Of course, it's unclear if they're seriously considering her for the role -- but hey, stranger things have happened!

As for Nicki ... the rapper seemed more focused on her experience flying in Air Force One.

Taking to X herself ... she shared a video of her in awe as she panned to show the airplane's huge interior.