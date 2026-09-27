Nicki Minaj Encourages Young Fans to Vote 'Red' in Midterm Elections

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Urges Young Fans to Vote Republican in Midterms Fox News

Nicki Minaj is jumping into the upcoming midterm elections, insisting that all young voters must do one thing -- vote Republican.

The New York rapper turned die-hard MAGA supporter sat down for a Saturday night interview with Lara Trump on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump" -- and Nicki dove right into the November 3rd elections, encouraging America's youth to "vote red now!"

Nicki also told the youth that they shouldn't think their voice "will not be heard," but rather recognize their "voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world."

She went on to say that young voters are needed more than ever beyond just presidential elections because they will "reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now."

When Lara brought up President Trump, Nicki spoke glowingly about the commander-in-chief, calling him a "very authentic person" and claiming that "everyone loves him."

No surprise there ... Nicki has been a huge supporter of the prez for quite a while now, and Trump is showing the love back, calling her a "fantastic person" and "so hot."