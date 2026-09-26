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Nicki Minaj Slams Democrats For Being 'Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'

Nicki Minaj to Lara Trump Dems Are Way Too Into Pop Culture!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LESS POP, MORE POLITICS
Video: Nicki Minaj
Fox News

Nicki Minaj says she's tired of Democrats mixing politics and pop culture ... and is calling the political party "petty and childish."

Ahead of her interview with Lara Trump airing tonight on Fox ... the rapper told the "My View With Lara Trump" host all about why she became disenchanted with Democrats in a teaser clip.

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Getty

Nicki said ... "I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term."

The rapper went on to say that the party has "allowed their relationships with artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish."

This isn't the first time that Nicki has publicly offered some insight into her right-leaning political preferences.

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LOUD AND PROUD
Video: Nicki Minaj Refuses to Apologize for Loving President Trump
Fox News

Last week, Nicki was asked by Laura Ingraham what she'd say to those critical of her support of President Trump.

Nicki replied ... "Absolutely nothing."

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