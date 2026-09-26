Nicki Minaj Slams Democrats For Being 'Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'

Dems Are Way Too Into Pop Culture!!!

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Fox News

Nicki Minaj says she's tired of Democrats mixing politics and pop culture ... and is calling the political party "petty and childish."

Ahead of her interview with Lara Trump airing tonight on Fox ... the rapper told the "My View With Lara Trump" host all about why she became disenchanted with Democrats in a teaser clip.

Nicki said ... "I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term."

The rapper went on to say that the party has "allowed their relationships with artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish."

This isn't the first time that Nicki has publicly offered some insight into her right-leaning political preferences.

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Refuses to Apologize for Loving President Trump Fox News

Last week, Nicki was asked by Laura Ingraham what she'd say to those critical of her support of President Trump.