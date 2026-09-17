Nicki Minaj's Husband Says Alleged Rape Victim Told D.A. She Wasn't Raped, She Denies

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, claims the woman suing him over an alleged 1994 rape told a much different story decades ago ... and now he's using her own words against her ... but she denies ever recanting her story, TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Kenneth submitted an alleged letter from 1994 that Jennifer Hough wrote to the District Attorney ... asking for the rape charge to be dropped and calling her allegations "half false." Jennifer's lawyer denied her client wrote the note.

In the alleged letter, Jennifer wrote ... "On the day that I said I was rape it is half true and half false. The marks on my neck was not from me being choke. They were hickies that I got the day before from someone else. I been knowing Kenneth for many years."

Jennifer admitted to hanging out with Kenneth and said they got into a fight.

She said, "He asked to make love with me again. I said no, so we started arguing again. Then he told me if I would have sex with him, I can leave. So I did, because I was already late for school, and I just wanted to leave."

In her letter, Jennifer said she left Kenneth's home and was angry about the incident. She said she told a friend about the fight and claims her friend told her to report Kenneth for rape because she didn't want to have sex the second time.

She added, "Everybody in school took it out of proportion, saying this and saying that. Next thing I knew cops was there. ... I am really sorry about everything I hope Kenneth and his family will forgive me for all the trouble I caused him and his family. Maybe we could put this all behind us and continue the friendship we once had."

In his letter, Kenneth also points out that Jennifer previously told a friend that a third person was in the room for the alleged rape … but then changed her story.

When contacted for comment, Jennifer's lawyer, Marjorie Mesidor, told TMZ, "This exact tactic was attempted by Mr. Petty in 1994, and it was widely disregarded by the judge then just as it will be disregarded by the judge now."

She added, "The concept of a 16-year-old minor producing a typewritten recantation without parental consent is highly suspicious on its face — and this is simply not her signature."

As TMZ previously reported, Kenneth was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995 over the alleged incident. She accused him of raping her when they were 16.

Kenneth said Jennifer's claims that he used a weapon changed too ... "sometimes it is alleged to be a gun, at other times a knife."

In 2021, Jennifer sued Kenneth over the alleged incident, claiming he had been pushing for her to publicly recant her rape allegations for years. Kenneth said the whole thing was a shakedown and is fighting to get the case thrown out.

In his new docs, Kenneth argued Jennifer only filed suit after he became involved with Nicki … a "famous and wealthy musician" who he believes Jennifer saw as a "celebrity with deep pockets" who would settle the case to make it go away.