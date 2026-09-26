Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gottmik Arrested For DUI

Gottmik -- who made history on "RuPaul's Drag Race" for being the first trans man to compete on the show -- has been arrested for a DUI ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... around 4:50 PM on Sept. 16, Burbank Police officers responded to a traffic collision involving a black Porsche and multiple parked vehicles.

They add that they determined the driver of the Porsche had collided with a parked Toyota Camry, which was pushed into two additional vehicles.

The insiders say 30-year-old Gottmik, whose real name is Kade Gottlieb, was the Porsche's sole occupant.

Police say the driver, who displayed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested for DUI. He was later released on Sept. 17.

Gottmik came in a shared third-fourth place on the 13th season of 'RPDR' ... before eventually returning for the ninth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."