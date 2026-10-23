Katie Zacharia Unbothered in Red-Bottoms During Calabasas Outing

Katie Zacharia is lookin' unbothered and lookin' good just one week after getting fired as Trump's White House Press Secretary.

TMZ obtained photos of Katie at the Calabasas Commons Friday morning, where she was grabbing a drink from La La Land in a pair of knee-high red-bottoms.

Katie paired the Louboutin boots with a sleeveless black minidress and sunglasses ... looking chill while she sipped her drink.

This swanky SoCal outing comes after her 5-day stint as press secretary ... making her the shortest-serving press secretary in White House history.

Katie seems to have been enjoying her time off ... just the other day she was seen getting her steps in around her California neighborhood in form-fitting workout gear.