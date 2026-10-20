Katie Zacharia Seen Rocking Patriotic Ensemble Days After White House Firing

Katie Zacharia's not sitting at home feeling sorry for herself, or studying for the bar exam ... she's sweating out her troubles ... wearing an athletic fit in her first appearance since her abrupt firing.

The former White House Press Secretary was spotted Tuesday in California ... walking in her neighborhood and wearing a blue sports bra, red leggings, tube socks and sneakers.

Katie pulled her long blonde locks into a side braid ... and kept her eyes on the ground while hitting the pavement.

As we reported ... Katie was let go from her new position on Friday -- getting the boot during an interview with The Wall Street Journal ... after only 5 days on the job and one news conference.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia's Bar Exam Controversy Takes Center Stage in Hannity Interview Fox News

Controversy over Katie's false claims that she is a lawyer, a disastrous interview on Sean Hannity's hit Fox News program and a refusal to take questions from media members on at least one occasion resulted in a memorable -- albeit brief -- tenure.

Rumors have even swirled that Susan Wiles -- Trump's chief of staff -- set up Katie to be taken down by Hannity in what one report called a "sanctioned hit." Hannity's team has denied Wiles influenced the segment in any way.

Play video content Video: Trump Warns Reporter During Oval Office Briefing, “You Better Be Careful” Fox News

BTW ... Trump had his own problem with a media member Tuesday -- snapping at a reporter he felt asked a question out of turn during an Oval Office scrum.