Sean Hannity Puts Katie Zacharia In the Hot Seat Over Bar Exam Controversy

Did You Take the Bar Exam A Second Or Third Time?

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia's Bar Exam Controversy Takes Center Stage in Hannity Interview Fox News

Sean Hannity grilled Katie Zacharia over her bar exam controversy on his show Thursday night ... and the experience didn't go so well for the newly minted White House press secretary.

The longtime Fox News host interviewed Zacharia on "Hannity" about her first week as President Trump's press secretary and, at one point, Hannity brought up that Zacharia called it a "conspiracy theory as it relates to the issue of being a lawyer."

Zacharia flashed an uncomfortable smile as Hannity pointed out that she attended Pepperdine University and failed her first attempt at passing the bar exam to become an attorney.

Kate Zacharia tells Jack Posobiec that she was distracted when she took the bar exam because she had just gotten engaged, but it didn't matter anyway because passing it was "inconsequential" since she "knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China." When asked why she never took the bar again, she says it was because she started having kids, and it was "okay and acceptable" to label herself a "lawyer" for the work she was doing. @justinbaragona

Again, Zacharia appeared uncomfortable as she provided a long-winded answer about getting married and moving to China with her family for work.

During her response, Hannity cut her off and bluntly asked if she had taken the bar exam a second or third time.

Zacharia responded that she "did not" ... prompting Hannity to ask about referring to herself as a lawyer rather than an attorney.

Zacharia confirmed that she was advised by many people that she could call herself a lawyer, but not an attorney.

Then Hannity cited a media report that said Zacharia labeled herself as an attorney in 15 social media posts. But Zacharia pushed back, saying they were retweets and she was not endorsing the title.