Play video content Video: Trump Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Fox News

President Trump is not firing Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he's asked her to resign in the wake of her American Express scandal.

Trump's new White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, told the media Tuesday that Trump asked Guilfoyle to leave her post as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Zacharia said the Trump White House wished Guilfoyle well. It's unclear if Guilfoyle has tendered her resignation.

Play video content Video: Eric Deters Says He's Suing Kimberly Guilfoyle CNN

The man Guilfoyle asked for the money, Eric Deters, went on CNN after Katie broke the news ... and he didn't hold back on Guilfoyle -- even saying he's planning on taking her to court over the mess.

Trump said Monday he was "looking at" firing Guilfoyle following a bombshell report that she asked a Trump donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to Trump officials.

Deters told us she promised to be his "ride or die in Trump world" if he ponied up the money ... but he says he'd already paid her a bunch for Trump access and she never delivered.