Donald Trump Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Needs to Be Replaced

Play video content Video: Trump Goes Off CNN

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ... warning him to stop blowing up Russian oil refineries -- while also saying Ukrainians need a new leader.

POTUS made the statement outside the White House on Saturday, saying President Zelensky could've reached a peace agreement with Russia on many occasions, but he's simply choosing not to.

DJT says he explicitly told Zelensky not to go after oil refiners in Russia ... but the Ukrainian prez has allegedly done it anyway -- and he'd "damn well better stop."

He then goes on, "I suggest [Ukraine] get a new leader who can make a deal."

Trump also blames former President Joe Biden's "incompetence" for allowing that war to begin in 2022 ... arguing it never would've gotten underway had he been at the helm.

Worth noting ... while the attacks on oil refiners in Russia have contributed to higher diesel prices around the world, so has the conflict in the Middle East between the United States and Iran -- so Ukraine isn't solely to blame for the issue.

As you know, Trump and Zelensky have had their issues over the years ... notably coming to a head last year during a heated confrontation in the Oval Office.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2025 Video: Donald Trump Explodes at Volodymyr Zelensky in Oval Office Confrontation

Remember President Trump and VP JD Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for U.S. aid ... and a reporter in the room also insulted Zelensky by taking a shot at his informal attire. Zelensky has regularly dressed in combat clothing rather than a suit during the war.