President Trump Suggests That Iran 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego

President Trump's hatred for liberals reached new heights at a rally Monday night when he suggested that Iran wipe out Los Angeles and San Diego.

The commander-in-chief was speaking at the political rally in Nebraska when he made the shocking statement about the 2 liberal cities — while discussing how the Iran war caused fuel prices to spike across the U.S., forcing drivers to pay a "little bit" more at the pump.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Trump then told the packed crowd that Iran had the fire power to take out an American city ... without offering any evidence that the Muslim country had long range weapons of mass destruction.

Then the prez delivered his jaw-dropping punchline, suggesting that Iran destroy the 2 cities in California. He said, “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Trump also said that it was a “small price to pay," and then claimed the Iran war was coming to a close and “essentially almost over with.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass quickly reacted on X, writing, "The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives."