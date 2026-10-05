Agnifilo Firm That Repped Diddy Representing Cornell Frat Brother

The law firm that successfully represented Diddy against the most serious charges is now representing one of the Cornell frat bros accused in the Jane Doe case ... TMZ has learned.

The Agnifilo firm -- of Marc and Karen fame -- has signed on to the case ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

The partner who is handling the case is Teny Geragos, who has famously repped some high-profile defendants, including Diddy and Harvey Weinstein. FYI, she got a New York rape charge against Weinstein dismissed.

The Agnifilo firm is currently repping Luigi Mangione, and pulled off what could be a brilliant move. They pled Mangione guilty to stalking United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson, and are now trying to get the New York state court murder charge dismissed on grounds of double jeopardy.