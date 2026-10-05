Cornell Alleged Gang Rape: Frat Bros' New School 'Acted Immediately' After Learning Of Accusations

A university in Florida sent a message out to its students after word got out that one of the accused Cornell frat bros is apparently enrolled there.

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TMZ confirmed Nova Southeastern University President Harry K. Moon sent a message to students, faculty and staff, saying ... "We are all concerned about reports of serious allegations of sexual abuse that occurred approximately two years ago at another university and may involve a student who later transferred to NSU."

The university insists they're taking the allegations seriously and are prioritizing campus safety, explaining ... "At the time of admission, the university was not aware of allegations subsequently reported in media."

Moon says the school "acted immediately" once they learned about the "reported incident" ... but doesn't specify what action was taken.

The message says NSU is restricted in what information they can share, since the federal law is involved.

The university didn't identify which Cornell student had transferred there, but social media users are saying the student-in-question is reportedly accused Chi Phi Jonathan Newell.

CBS 12 News also recently reported that Jonathan Newell appeared to have graduated from NSU University School -- which covers preschool through 12th grade -- before attending Cornell.