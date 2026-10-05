Cornell Relaxed Frat Penalties After Officer Raised Concerns

Cornell University regularly turned a blind eye to frat parties that posed health and safety risks, and after a Cornell University police officer complained ... rather than enforcing its own rules, the University relaxed them.

TMZ has obtained the rules that were in effect up to the end of 2022 ... it says if a fraternity violates the rule by holding an event which poses health and safety risks -- including underage alcohol consumption -- there is a MANDATORY interim suspension while the University investigates. In other words, the fraternity must cease all activities immediately pending the outcome of the investigation.

Furthermore, if the University finds the fraternity violated the rules, there is a MANDATORY MINIMUM 3-YEAR SUSPENSION.

TMZ obtained an email from a Cornell University police officer sent in November 2022 that made its way to administration officials. In the email, the officer wrote, "The concern of many is that there is a disconnect between policy and what is being done ... organizations are routinely being found responsible for many violations that warrant suspension and are most times not even given probation."

The University's reaction -- it RELAXED THE RULES.

Now the policy says ... if there is a health and safety risk posed by a fraternity event, pending final investigation, the fraternity MAY be placed on interim suspension. In other words, the interim suspension is no longer mandatory.

What's more ... in the event the investigation concludes the fraternity did violate the health and safety rules ... there is NO LANGUAGE anymore requiring any suspension. That sentence has been removed.