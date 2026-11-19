Prosecutors in Kroy Biermann Jr.'s case want to submit evidence obtained from a hospital and from the gym where he allegedly sexually assaulted a classmate.

The prosecution submitted applications to introduce certain hearsay evidence under a specific Georgia exemption ... with some coming from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital, and the rest coming from Life Time, Inc. Keyfob Records. We don't yet know what this alleged evidence is.

As we've reported ... KJ's case is heating up -- with prosecutors asking a judge to try him as an adult -- claiming the juvenile criminal justice system has proved to be ineffective at rehabilitating him.

Prosecutors claim KJ's previous sexual assault case -- which included 16 criminal charges. It's unclear if Kroy Jr. was convicted ... though the filing says probable cause was found for the alleged offenses.

Kroy Jr. was arrested back in August in connection with new allegations made against him stemming from an alleged April incident ... when a classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing room.