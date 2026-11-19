Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular has been indicted on two counts of rape ... after allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his family's Cape Cod home.

In addition to the rape charges, Clavicular was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to an underage person on Nov. 13 ... WCVB reported.

Before the indictment, Clavicular pleaded not guilty to a rape charge connected to the allegations before posting $10,000 in bail.

Clavicular is accused of plying the alleged victim with liquor at his family's Chatham home during a live stream in May 2025 ... before sexually assaulting her as she slept.

The influencer was set to return to court for another hearing next week ... but it's unclear if his recent indictment changes that ... NBC 10 reported.