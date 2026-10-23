Clavicular Sued By Landlord For Allegedly Throwing Ragers, Using ‘Fart Spray’ In $7 Million Mansion

update

2:39 PM PT -- A spokesperson for Clavicular tells TMZ ... "Clavicular has not been served with this lawsuit. He paid all his bills upfront for Camp Looksmax. He will respond to the fullest extent of the law once he is actually served with a suit. Any allegation that he does not meet his obligations is false."

Clavicular is being dragged to court for allegedly trashing a California mansion ... and some of the allegations are downright disgusting ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the "looksmaxxing" influencer is being sued by a company called The Maimon Group over alleged damage to a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 8,611-square-foot mansion in Encino.

Per the filing, Clav signed a lease in late September 2026 and agreed to pay $53K a month in rent. It appears the home was used for the looksmaxxing camp the influencer threw in October.

The landlord claims Clavicular violated the terms of the lease by throwing loud parties, causing law enforcement to show up at the home, and having more guests than the 6 allowed.

According to the complaint, Clavicular had a party on October 11 that had people fighting on the stairs and a second fight outside the home. The landlord said people were thrown in the pool, water was thrown through the home, and silly string and "fart spray" were sprayed inside the place.

Per the docs, guests vomited in the home, and drinks were spilled throughout the pad. The landlord also claims Clavicular brought a horse onto the property without obtaining prior written consent … which allegedly also violated the lease.