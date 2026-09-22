Clavicular Responds to Rape Accuser, Shares Alleged Messages

Clavicular is firing back at the person accusing him of rape ... posting what he claims are old text messages and a handwritten letter that paint a much friendlier picture of their relationship.

The influencer shared screenshots of the alleged messages and letter on social media Monday ... writing, "Trying to get my attention in anyway possible, a lawsuit? Seriously... really petty of you."

The messages appear to show the woman telling Clavicular, "I want you (not gonna lie)," saying she wanted "a man to relax with" and suggesting they keep everything private and off social media.

Clavicular mostly kept his responses brief, while she later asked him to help set up a Kick account.

In the alleged letter, the person tells Clavicular -- real name Braden Peters -- he has her "loyalty 100%" and says she admires the man he is.

She also thanks him for helping provide her with income and a stable place to stay, and offers to give him a back massage, cook him a meal, or spend a spa day together.

Clavicular appears to be presenting the letter as evidence supporting his side ... though it does not directly address the alleged sexual encounter at the center of the criminal case.

As TMZ previously reported, Clavicular has been charged in Massachusetts with rape, drugging a person for sex, and providing alcohol to a minor over an alleged May 2025 incident.

The criminal case appears connected to allegations in a civil lawsuit filed against Clav.

She alleges she became heavily intoxicated at a Cape Cod house before Clavicular had sex with her while she was unable to consent. She also claims she woke up the next morning to him having sex with her again without her consent.

Clavicular's rep fired back after news of the charges broke ... pointing out the accuser's original lawsuit did not include a sexual assault claim and saying it was added months later ... before she and her attorney went to the police.