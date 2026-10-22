Clavicular Brings Dog To Court Hearing In Rape Case

Clavicular's courtroom entourage apparently includes man's best friend ... because he was walking a dog on his way into a major hearing in his rape case.

The streamer was spotted walking from the parking lot to the Orleans District Court in Massachusetts on Thursday with a white dog on a leash.

The dog seemed unhappy about all the attention Clav was getting ... barking at a crowd of onlookers who were filming them.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the dog is named Morris -- and Clavicular's team rescued him from Agora Hills Animal Shelter several months ago.

We're told Morris refused to leave Clav's side this morning ... so he brought the dog with him. Our sources say this was a last-second decision.

While Morris looks frustrated in one of these pics, our sources say the dog is actually very friendly and barely barks ... but it seems the press attention set him off.

Unclear if the dog actually got into the courtroom with Clavicular ... though the walk certainly made Clav look like he didn't have a care in the world.

Clavicular was arraigned on one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old in connection with an alleged 2025 incident. He pled not guilty to all charges.

He was ultimately released on $10,000 bail ... though he's been told to stay away from the alleged victim and not to post about her again on social media. The judge also ordered him to turn in his passport.

As we reported ... Clavicular was charged last month after a woman claimed he had sex with her when she was too inebriated to consent.