Clavicular's Girlfriend Has No Regrets After Shaving Head for Him

Clavicular is getting dragged after his girlfriend ditched her locks for his looksmaxxing journey ... but she's apparently not losing any sleep over her new hairless look.

The controversial influencer's reps tell TMZ ... Lily Snyder is perfectly happy with her shaved head, has zero regrets, and keeps comparing herself to Sinéad O'Connor ... despite critics accusing Clavicular of abuse.

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We're told the couple is equally concerned about acne and frequently discusses how hair products can contribute to breakouts.

Clavicular even suggested Lily shave her head to raise awareness about the issue ... but his rep insists she wouldn't have gone through with it if she didn't want to.

The backlash erupted Sunday night after Clavicular posted a video to X showing Lily shaving her head ... claiming the drastic makeover would help protect his skin from acne-causing hair products.

He called the move a "very loving gesture" in his caption ... before cheekily adding it was the "bare minimum."

And there's another reason Lily was willing to part with her hair ... we're told she'd already been wanting to donate her long locks. While her bleached hair may not qualify, she saved it in a bag and still plans to explore donation options.