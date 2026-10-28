Clavicular Gets Back Together With Lily Snyder

Clavicular is back together with his former flame ... TMZ has learned the influencer and Lily Snyder are dating again -- and she's ready to ride out the tough times with Clav.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ ... Clav and Lily got back together after she texted him when she saw he was in L.A. last month -- the same trip where he stopped by the TMZ office for an interview.

Our sources say the pair started chatting again ... and their interactions reminded them why they first fell for each other. Clav flew her out to L.A. that very same week.

After Clav's rape charge was revealed, we learned that Lily thought the allegations were total BS ... and it made her want to stand up for Clav -- which is why she was by his side at the courthouse last week.

Basically, our sources say the relationship has its bumps ... but Clav's 20 and Lily's 18 -- so that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Play video content Video: Clavicular and Lily Snyder Break Up Again After Attempting to Rekindle Their Relationship TMZ.com

As we mentioned ... Clav sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff for an interview in September... which is when we learned the two were no longer together.