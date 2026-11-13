Clavicular To Judge: I Want To See Rape Accuser's Interview With Cops

Clavicular says his legal team still hasn’t received relevant materials connected to his rape case from state prosecutors ... and he’s asking a judge to speed up the process.

The looksmaxxing influencer’s lawyers filed the motion in court earlier this week ... telling the judge that they’ve yet to receive video and audio recordings of the alleged victim’s interview with police or the handwritten statement she gave authorities back in June.

His attorney says they’ve made multiple informal requests ... but asks the court to step in now because a probable cause hearing in the case is set for November 24.

As we’ve reported ... Clav was charged with rape back in September -- months after the alleged victim in the case filed a civil lawsuit against him.

She alleges Clav gave her $1,000 back in May 2025 to make videos with him. She says excessive amounts of alcohol were served, and she became intoxicated.

She claims, while she was drunk, Clav had sex with her -- even though she says she was unable to consent. She also alleges she woke up the next morning to him having sex with her again.