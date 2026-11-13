James Bond Search: Robert Pattinson Brought In After Jack Lowden, Callum Turner Fail to Impress Execs

Robert Pattinson wasn't among the first actors to audition for James Bond ... but he could end up stealing the role right out from under them.

According to Puck, there's a theory making the rounds that director Denis Villeneuve and the franchise's producers weren't sold on their initial 007 hopefuls ... prompting them to bring in bigger names like Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult.

The original contenders included "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner ... but Puck reports Pattinson and Hoult screen-tested after the others, fueling speculation the filmmakers weren't impressed enough to pull the trigger.

And Pattinson may have a serious leg up on the competition ... with Puck reporting his deal was significantly sweeter than those offered to the other actors.

While Lowden and O'Connor were required to commit to four Bond films if cast, Pattinson reportedly negotiated that down to three ... along with a much bigger payday.

Even more telling ... the outlet reports Pattinson's deal was so difficult to negotiate that some involved in the process questioned why filmmakers would go through all that trouble unless they REALLY wanted him.

Pattinson also has a connection to Villeneuve, having worked with the director on the upcoming "Dune: Part Three" ... and the filmmaker reportedly always wanted to see him audition.

Of course, nothing's official just yet. The hunt to replace Daniel Craig is reportedly nearing its end ... with an announcement expected before Christmas.