Chris Hansen Says 98% of ‘Primetime’ Is Pure Fiction, Gives Robert Pattinson D Rating

Play video content Video: Chris Hansen Calls ‘Primetime’ 98% Fiction, Gives Robert Pattinson’s Film a D Grade Have a Seat with Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen had a seat and watched "Primetime" ... and he scathingly called the film "over the top" and Robert Pattinson's version of himself "so detached, so unhinged, so dark, so unlikable."

In a special episode of his podcast "Have a Seat" ... Chris sat down with Jesse Watters to talk through his much-anticipated reaction and share a clip of him interviewing movie-goers in Times Square.

He told one of his fellow audience members ... "98% of that movie that I just saw was pure fiction."

Chris said the experience of watching the film was surreal but that ultimately he thought it was insulting to people fighting child exploitation ... and that the film made him out to be an aloof father.

Chris said the way the director Lance Oppenheim portrayed the film as a "love letter" makes him change the way he looks at Hollywood.

And while he called Robert a "talented" actor ... Chris did not have many kind things to say about his performance.

Chris said ... "They make him look like a character in a horror film. There's all kinds of green hue on his face. He's obviously having a mental breakdown."

Ultimately, Chris gave Robert's performance a D ... adding ... "Tough grade, but I'm kind of the only guy that counts in this one."