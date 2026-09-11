Chris Hansen Thinks the 'Primetime' Movie is an 'Insult'

Chris Hansen may not be a fan of the upcoming "Primetime" film ... but he's still planning to see it.

We caught up with the "To Catch A Predator" host in NYC Friday, and he tells us he's not mad about the film ... but he does find it insulting to the people protecting kids from predators in the real world.

He says no shade to Robert Pattinson ... and hails him as a great actor. But he does think there should be a common courtesy when it comes to portraying someone and their likeness.

We previously reported ... Hansen shared a portion of an NDA he was asked to sign in order to attend a private screening of "Primetime" and said he refused to sign it.

Chris also took things further by purchasing ad space before every showing of the movie.