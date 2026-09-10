'South Park' Creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone's Movie With Kendrick Lamar Put on Ice

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are apologizing for their $100 million big-budget musical being shelved.

The Ankler first reported that Trey and Matt's untitled musical comedy film, known internally at Paramount as "Whitney Springs," has been placed on the back burner for now.

"South Park" writer Vernon Chatman penned the script ... the movie is said to be a musical comedy about slavery reparations. Kendrick Lamar helped produce, and he recorded original music for the flick.

The movie was slated for release on July 4, 2025 ... but, in March 2025, the release date was moved to March 20, 2026. Then, in November 2025, the film was wiped completely off the slate ... and now the project seems to be dead for the foreseeable future.

Trey and Matt issued a statement ... "We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie ... we apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life's circumstances have gotten in the way but we still believe in the project."

Sources familiar with the project claim that Paramount has poured over $100 million into the film under a deal called a "negative pickup" -- which means the movie makers get to keep the remaining money from the budget after all expenses are paid out.

One insider said the film cost a whopping $150 million, while another insider, who is familiar with the terms of the deal, put the number between $70 and $80 million.

Meanwhile, Paramount-Skydance CEO David Ellison has spent a good portion of the last year trying to push his $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery through a federal antitrust review.