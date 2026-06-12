U.S. Justice Department Approves Paramount & Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Hollywood is entering a whole new era ... because the U.S. Justice Department has officially approved Paramount Skydance's massive $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The decision, announced Friday, clears the way for Paramount Skydance to combine forces with the media giant behind CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max ... creating one of the most powerful entertainment companies on the planet.

According to Politico, Justice Department officials concluded the deal didn't pose a threat to competition and opted not to challenge the blockbuster merger.

The move marks a major win for Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who previously pledged to "honor the legacy of two iconic companies while accelerating our vision of building a next-generation media and entertainment company."