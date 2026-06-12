Helen Mirren On Board With Tom Hardy 'Mobland' Return After Alleged Production Clashes

Helen Mirren has no hard feelings toward Tom Hardy following reports of clashes on the set of their show, "MobLand" ... and it sounds like she wants him back for a third season.

The actress jumped at the idea of working with Tom again in a Thursday interview after reports claimed he would not return to Season 3 of the Paramount+ thriller series because he had been at odds with production on the United Kingdom set.

But, Helen told Variety she would return to set with Tom and their costar Pierce Brosnan "in a f***ing heartbeat," describing Tom as "the most amazing actor" who she loves.

She added ... "Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there."

She further praised Tom as "a very special person" and said her "support of him is genuine and heartfelt."

Just because she enjoys Tom so much, it doesn't mean everything is sunshine and rainbows on set, though. Helen conceded "the creative process is challenging" when there are "powerful artistic people working together," adding ... "people will get their knickers in a twist."

Helen doesn't seem to have any problems with some healthy back-and-forth, noting ... "We will go forward, absolutely, and it will be even better."

The Oscar-winner previously showed support for Tom on social media, taking to Instagram to share a photo of Hardy paired with a heartfelt message reading, "Love you now and always."

ICYMI, the alleged issues on set were serious ... Deadline reported in May that Hardy and "MobLand" showrunner, writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth, "could no longer work together" on Season 2 due to their issues. But, we exclusively reported Tom wasn't cut from the show ... and that the door is still open for his return.