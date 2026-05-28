Helen Mirren Shows Support For Tom Hardy Amid 'MobLand' Drama

Helen Mirren looks like she's got deep mob ties to Tom Hardy ... because she's showing support for her "MobLand" co-star amid reports of tensions on set.

Helen posted a photo of Tom on social media Thursday and wrote, "Love you now and always."

The public show of support comes on the heels of a report that Tom was difficult to work with on Season 2 of the Paramount+ hit ... he was allegedly holed up in his trailer and kept Helen, Pierce Brosnan, and the rest of the cast and crew waiting.

Sounds like Helen's got no issues with him though.