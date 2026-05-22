Donald Trump Celebrates 'No Talent' Stephen Colbert's Final Show

President Trump is wishing Stephen Colbert good riddance after his final late-night show -- calling him a no-talent "dead person."

47 posted a vicious takedown of Colbert on Truth Social Thursday night, kicking things off by happily declaring 'The Late Show' host was "finally finished at CBS."

Trump also said he couldn't believe Colbert "lasted so long" -- nearly 11 years -- at the network. Of course, Trump labeled Colbert a "no talent" TV comedian who had "no ratings" and "no life." He didn't end there, BTW ...

In Trump's view, Colbert was like a "dead person" and was nothing more than a "total jerk." Trump ended his diatribe with ... "Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"

Colbert, on the other hand, didn't directly mention Trump once during Thursday's final show. He trotted out a long line of A-list celebs, including Paul McCartney, Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Cranston.