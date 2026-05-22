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Donald Trump Celebrates 'No Talent' Stephen Colbert's Final Show

President Trump Trashes Colbert After Final Show 'Total Jerk' And 'Dead Person'

By TMZ Staff
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President Trump is wishing Stephen Colbert good riddance after his final late-night show -- calling him a no-talent "dead person."

47 posted a vicious takedown of Colbert on Truth Social Thursday night, kicking things off by happily declaring 'The Late Show' host was "finally finished at CBS."

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Trump also said he couldn't believe Colbert "lasted so long" -- nearly 11 years -- at the network. Of course, Trump labeled Colbert a "no talent" TV comedian who had "no ratings" and "no life." He didn't end there, BTW ...

In Trump's view, Colbert was like a "dead person" and was nothing more than a "total jerk." Trump ended his diatribe with ... "Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"

Stephen Colbert's Final Show
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Colbert, on the other hand, didn't directly mention Trump once during Thursday's final show. He trotted out a long line of A-list celebs, including Paul McCartney, Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Cranston.

CBS execs said they canceled "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" because it was losing a bundle of money ... but many people believe Trump pressured CBS to give Colbert the ax over their sheer hatred for each other.

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