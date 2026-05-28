Sandra Vergara Discusses 'Selling Sunset' Exit & Season 10 Cast Shake-Up

Sandra Vergara’s time on "Selling Sunset" may have been short-lived ... but she’s making it crystal clear she’s not crying over leaving the show behind.

The reality star chopped it up with TMZ’s Charlie Neff and Alexa Klohn on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and admitted it almost felt like fate when another opportunity landed in her lap at the exact same time -- one she says felt way more aligned with where she’s headed.

Catch the full clip because Sandra gets real about her one-season run on Season 9 ... calling the environment toxic and chaotic, which made her decision to move on pretty damn easy when the new gig came knocking.

She also weighs in on whether there’s any bad blood over not returning ... plus gives her thoughts on the seven longtime cast members who also got the boot.

Play video content Video: Sandra Vergara Gives Her Predictions for "Selling Sunset" Season 10 TMZ Podcast

And when it comes to those shocking cast shakeups? Sandra tells us whether Jason Oppenheim was actually behind the cuts ... while admitting the whole thing caught everyone off guard.

Still, she thinks Christine Quinn’s return is more than enough to keep fans hooked for the next season.

TMZ broke the story that some of the main cast members including Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani would not be returning for Season 10.