Chrishell Stause Seemingly Blasts Katharine McPhee After Supporting Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run

Chrishell Stause is shading Katharine McPhee for her love of "problamtic men" ... days after she very publicly endorsed Spencer Pratt for mayor.

The "Selling Sunset" star took the Broadway lead to task ... writing in a TikTok comment on a video about McPhee's dating history that the woman is still struggling to find her inner confidence.

The problem, Stause says, is she won't find it until she's "disregarded enough times by the problematic men she backs."

She goes on to say an insecure woman is dangerous for two reasons ... she'll come for your man -- then give you the worst advice later on!

McPhee was reportedly cheating on her then-husband, Nick Cokas, with "Smash" director Michael Morris back in 2013 ... while he was also married to actress Mary McCormack. Morris and McCormack's marriage survived -- McPhee and Cokas' didn't.

So Stause's words are a real shot across the bow ... seemingly a reference to one of the darkest times in McPhee's life -- and possibly to her recent foray into politics as well.

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As you know ... McPhee lent her voice to Pratt's campaign at a recent event put on by her and her husband, David Foster -- singing a song in which she blasted both incumbent L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and mayoral candidate City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

Basically, McPhee's telling voters to back Pratt ... advice Stause has made clear she thinks just ain't the right move.