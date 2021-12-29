David Foster Praises Wife Katharine McPhee's Body, Criticized as Out of Touch
12/29/2021 8:08 AM PT
David Foster posted a pic of his wife, Katharine McPhee and praised her for her post-baby figure, but it's not sitting well with some folks who think the music maestro is out of touch.
David posted a photo of Katharine with the caption, "what baby!" The reference, of course, is to Katharine giving birth less than a year ago, and she looks super fit and toned.
Some of David's followers were down with his praise, but others think the 72-year-old needs a 2021 lesson, STAT.
One person wrote, "Yeah, let's perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum."
Another wrote, "I get what you're saying but this is a very unhealthy post. Not cool at all."
And there's more ... "Why are you putting your wife's body on display like a trophy?"