David Foster Praises Wife Katharine McPhee's Body, Criticized as Out of Touch

Dragged for Being Out of Touch

David Foster posted a pic of his wife, Katharine McPhee and praised her for her post-baby figure, but it's not sitting well with some folks who think the music maestro is out of touch.

David posted a photo of Katharine with the caption, "what baby!" The reference, of course, is to Katharine giving birth less than a year ago, and she looks super fit and toned.

Some of David's followers were down with his praise, but others think the 72-year-old needs a 2021 lesson, STAT.

One person wrote, "Yeah, let's perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum."

Another wrote, "I get what you're saying but this is a very unhealthy post. Not cool at all."