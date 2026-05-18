'Married at First Sight UK' Pulled After Sexual Assault Allegations

Reality TV romance has turned into scandal overseas ... because every season of "Married at First Sight UK" has been yanked from Channel 4 after multiple women accused former cast members of sexual assault during filming ... according to multiple reports.

The explosive allegations surfaced ahead of a new BBC Panorama investigation ... with outlets reporting that two women claimed they were raped by their on-screen "husbands" ... while another accused a participant of a non-consensual sex act during production.

In response, Channel 4 says it's pulling all previous seasons of the hit reality series from both streaming and broadcast platforms ... while launching an external review into contributor welfare. The network says the allegations involve "a small number of past contributors" and noted the accusations are being denied by those involved.

“The channel is mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors, and cannot comment on or disclose details of those allegations," the network wrote in a press release.

Channel 4 also pushed back hard against claims it failed to protect contestants ... insisting producers took "prompt and appropriate action" whenever welfare concerns were raised during filming.